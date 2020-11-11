Realme 7 vs Realme Narzo 20 Pro - head to head comparison | BGR India

Realme has launched the Realme 7 smartphone starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.14999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Poco M2 Pro vs Realme 7 - Check Out Latest Comaprison with Features, Price, and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 7 features a 16.5cm (6.5") Fullscreen with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme 7 weighs 196.5g and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 7 features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. The Realme 7 is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Realme 7 is based on its different variants. Realme 7 of 6GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.14999. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB+64GB is of Rs.14999

Camera -The Realme 7 has a 64MP Primary Camera, 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens, Macro lens, B&W Portrait Lens main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait Lens + Macro lens main camera. On the front the Realme 7 has Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a Sony 16MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 7 is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme 7 runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.