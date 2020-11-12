Realme has launched the Realme 7i smartphone recently. The Realme 7i is priced starting at Rs.12,999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme 6 Pro is priced starting at Rs.17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 7i and Realme 6 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Realme 7i features a 6.5 inches with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD +. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Realme 7i weighs 188 g and the Realme 6 Pro measures 195g. Also Read - Realme C11 vs Infinix Smart 4 Plus - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 7i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa core Processor. The Realme 7i is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6 Pro also comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Reviews and Ratings

Price-The price range of Realme 7i is based on its different variants. Realme 7i of 4GB+128GB will be priced Rs.12,999. The price of Realme 6 Pro of 8GB + 128GB (Largest available for realme 6 Pro) is of Rs.17999

Camera -The Realme 7i has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro main camera whereas, Realme 6 Pro has a 64MP Primary camera 2MP Macro Lens + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens 12MP Telephoto lens main camera. On the front the Realme 7i has 16MP In-display Selfie main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6 Pro has a Dual In-display Selfie with Sony 16MP wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 7i is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6 Pro of 4300mAh. The Realme 7i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Realme 6 Pro runs on Android v10 (Q).