Realme 7i vs Vivo U20 - Check Out Latest Comparison | BGR India

Realme newly launched Realme 7i is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Realme 7i on 17th September 2020 with powerful features. Realme 7i comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Vivo has launched its Vivo U20 on October 12, 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 7i and Vivo U20. The Realme 7i measures 188 g while Vivo U20 measures 171 g. Also Read - Realme 7i review: For the sake of newness

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 7i is 6.5 inches, whereas, the screen size of Vivo U20 is 6.53-inch FHD+. The Realme 7i has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD + while Vivo U20 has a resolution of 1080×2400 px. Also Read - Realme 7i with Snapdragon 662, 5,000mAh battery launched in India; check details

Price-The price range of Realme 7i is based on its different variants. Realme 7i of 4GB+128GB will priced 12,999. The price of Vivo U20 of 4GB RAM + 64GB storage is of 10990. Also Read - Realme 7i to launch today: Check out how to watch livestream

Camera -The Realme 7i has a 64MP AI Quad Camera + 8MP ultra wide-angle + 2MP B&W + 2MP Macro camera whereas, Vivo U20 has a Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 7i has 16MP In-display Selfie main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo U20 has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Realme 7i is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo U20 of 5000mAh. The Realme 7i uses a 18W fast charger while the Vivo U20 uses Flash, 33W charger.

OS-The Realme 7i runs realme UI Based on Android 10. The Vivo U20 runs on Android 9 Pie.

Variant-The Realme 7i is available in 2 variants. The Vivo U20 comes in 3 variants.