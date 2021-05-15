Realme 8 5G now the cheapest 5G phone in India, gets a new 4GB RAM/64GB storage model

Realme on Friday launched the cheapest version of its existing Realme 8 5G smartphone. India gets a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version of the Realme 8 5G which is another Rs 1,000 cheaper than the previously launched 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version. Also Read - Realme 8 gets a price cut in India for a limited period: Check new prices here

The newly launched Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 13,999. The first sale for the smartphone model is set for May 18 on Realme website and Flipkart. For the initial sale, the smartphone manufacturer has announced to offer 10 percent cashback of up to Rs 200 on MobiKwik payments and Rs 75 cashback with Freecharge payments. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 will feature 90Hz refresh rate, 30W Dart charging support reveals company

Until now, the Realme 8 5G has been available in two versions including 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Both these models also sell on Realme website as well as Flipkart e-commerce website. Also Read - 5 delayed smartphone launches in India due to COVID-19 in May 2021

Realme 8 5G specifications

Besides the RAM and storage, rest of the specifications of the Realme 8 5G remain just as similar to the other two models.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Realme 8 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole cutout, a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. There’s also a microSD slot that will help expand the storage further. The phone runs Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 8 5G features a triple camera setup at the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Realme 8 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.