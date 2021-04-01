Realme 8 5G could launch in India sooner than expected: FCC listing reveals new details

Realme recently launched the Realme 8 series including the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro in India. Soon after the release of these phones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer confirmed to bring 5G version of the Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 5G has already been spotted on various certification websites previously, the most recent one being the FCC. This hints at the imminent launch of the 5G smartphone. Also Read - Realme V13 5G with 90Hz display launched: Price, features, specs

The Realme 8 5G was recently certified by BIS and NBTC. Now, with the FCC certification, it won’t be wrong to say that the 5G smartphone will launch in India sooner than one can expect. MySmartPrice was the first to spot the FCC listing of the Realme 8 5G. Also Read - Realme GT Neo with 64MP camera, dual-tone shade launched: Price, specs

Besides confirming the coming of the Realme 5G, the FCC also reveals some of the key specifications including the battery capacity, software version, dimensions, among others. Also Read - Realme GT Neo to launch in India soon, new TENNA, BIS listing hint

Realme 8 5G details revealed

The FCC listing reveals the phone with model number RMX3241. To recall, the NBTC certification of the Realme 8 5G had also confirmed the same model number.

The listing further reveals that the upcoming Realme 5G phone includes a 5,000mAh battery, run on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11, support dual-SIM, SA 5G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth, GPS with GLONASS and BDS, and NFC. The listing also shows that the Relame 8 5G smartphone measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

The upcoming Realme 8 5G has been confirmed to feature a fingerprint scanner mounted to the right-hand side and volume buttons to the left. This also hints that the Realme 8 5G could feature an LCD panel.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the launch date of the Realme 8 5G smartphone. Considering the recent certifications, the Realme phone could launch much sooner than expected. Some rumours suggest that the phone will go official later this month.

Alongside the Realme 8 5G, the smartphone manufacturer is also expected to bring a 5G version of the Realme 8 Pro.

The pricing of these 5G Realme phones hasn’t been revealed yet. The Realme 8 series 4G models start at Rs 14,999 in the country.

Here are the price of all Realme 8 and 8 Pro models:

The Realme 8 4GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999

The Realme 8 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999

The Realme 8 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999

The Realme 8 Pro 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 17,999

The Realme 8 Pro 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 19,999