Realme launched two new smartphones in India on Wednesday including the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. The latest smartphone series starts at a price tag of Rs 14,999 and competes against the Redmi Note 10 series. A new report now suggests that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is working on a 5G version of the Realme 8. The device is tipped to launch sooner than expected. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro First Impressions: Should the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max worry?

Reported first by MySmartPrice, the Realme 8 5G has been certified by India’s BIS and Thailand’s NBTC with model number RMX3241. Unfortunately, besides the model number, none of the certification websites reveal specification details related to the smartphone. While we know very little about the Realme 8 5G smartphone, the BIS listing suggests the India launch is imminent. Also Read - Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro officially launched in India: See price, features and more

Realme 8 specifications, price in India

The Realme 8 5G could be a slightly upgraded version of the recently launched Realme 8. Launched at a virtual event, the Realme 8 packs a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor coupled with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. For selfies, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel front shooter. Also Read - Realme GT Neo launching in India soon, suggest BIS listing, IMEI Database

The mid-range smartphone includes a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage is further expandable via microSD card. The phone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

As for the pricing, the Realme 8 starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the latest Realme phone is priced at Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999. The first sale is set on March 25.

At the same launch event, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched a Pro version dubbed the Realme 8 Pro. Some of the key highlights of this smartphone are: 108-megapixel wuad rear cameras, AMOLED AOD display, 50W SuperDart charging support, and more.

The Realme 8 Pro starts at a price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage while the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,999.