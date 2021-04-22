Realme 8 5G launches in global market with price around Rs 24,000, India launch today

Realme 8 5G has been launched in Thailand on Wednesday. The same smartphone is set to launch in India today via an online launch event at 12:30pm. Globally, the smartphone has been launched at a starting price of THB 9,999, which roughly translates to Rs 24,000. In India, the upcoming Realme smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Realme website and later on offline stores. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Also Read - Realme Days sale begins today: Offers on Realme 7 Pro, Narzo 20 Pro, C15 Qualcomm Edition, etc

The affordable 5G smartphone sports a similar design as the Realme 8 4G version, which launched in the country earlier this year. Some of the key specifications and features of the Realme 8 5G smartphone include: a corner punch-hole camera, a rectangular rear camera module, MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, 48-megapixel triple cameras, and an FHD+ display, among other things. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

The Realme 8 5G India launch event will begin at 12:30pm. You will be able to watch the event live on Realme’s YouTube and social media channels. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India, will be first seen on Realme smartphone

Realme 8 5G price globally, expected India price

Realme 8 5G has been launched at a price starting at THB 9,999 in Thailand, which roughly translates to Rs 24,000, for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model. It is expected that in India too, the price of the Realme 8 5G will be at par with the global pricing.

We will need to wait for the company to official reveal the phone’s pricing in India. The company has been touting it to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country.

Realme 8 5G specifications

The specifications of the global and Indian version will be the same. The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone also supports Dynamic RAM Expansion that as the term suggests, increases the phone’s RAM capacity by using internal storage. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 11 with Realme UI on top.

On the camera front, the Realme 8 5G packs a triple camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a macro lens, and a mono lens. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel image sensor for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.