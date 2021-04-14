Realme 8 5G is set to launch in Thailand on April 21, 2021. It is speculated to make its debut in India a day later, on April 22. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has posted several teaser images of the upcoming smartphone on its social media channels. Also Read - Realme 8 with 6GB RAM to go on sale at 12PM on April 13: How to buy online, offers, and more

In a post on its Thailand Facebook page, Realme revealed that the Realme 8 5G will come in two colour options. It also posted a couple of photos that give us a good look at the back cover design of Realme 8 5G. Some additional details were confirmed as well. We take a look. Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

Realme 8 5G colour options revealed

Realme 8 5G will come in two colour options, as per the company – Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black. Official images of both the colour variants were posted on its Thailand Facebook page. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 15,000 (April 2021): Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 and more

Further, Realme 8 5G will weigh around 185 grams and has a thickness of just 8.5mm, as per the company. Going by the images, the Realme 8 5G will sport a rectangular rear camera module that will include four camera lenses. The primary rear camera is said to be a 48-megapixel one.

Interestingly, the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding, which is prominently placed on the back cover of the Realme 8 series, seems to be missing from its 5G counterpart.

Realme 8 5G: Specifications we know so far

Realme 8 5G was also spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number RMX3241. Apart from this, the smartphone has already received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and it appeared on the FCC certifications site as well.

Realme 8 5G is expected to be powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could run Android 11 out of the box along with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 skin.

Realme 8 Pro 5G is expected to be announced alongside the Realme 8 5G as well, though there is no official confirmation as of now and we suggest you take this information with a pinch of salt.