Realme 8 5G to go official next month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

Realme 8 5G is coming soon. The 5G smartphone will launch next month on April 21, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially announced. This 5G phone will be an upgraded version of the Realme 8 that went official in India last month. For now, the Realme 8 5G is teased to launch in Thailand. The India launch date has not been revealed yet but the phone should surely hit the market. Also Read - Top 5 phones under Rs 15,000 (April 2021): Redmi Note 10, Realme 8 and more

The upcoming Realme 8 5G phone is possibly an upgraded version of the Realme 8. Ahead of the launch, the company has already teased the smartphone. The teaser shows gradient back finish and a ‘Dare to Leap’ branding, which adds to the overall aesthetics. Also Read - Best 64MP camera phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021

Realme 8 5G: What we know so far

The official teaser reveals that unlike its 4G variant, the Realme 8 5G will include a triple rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The regular Realme 8 comes with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary image sensor. Also Read - Realme C25, C21, C20 with large displays, Helio G-series processors launched: Price in India, specifications

Considering the official teaser and the past leaks the Realme 8 5G is most likely a rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G that was launched in China last month.

The upcoming Realme 8 5G smartphone has been previously spotted on several certification websites, the recent one being the FCC listing. The US based FCC listing suggested that the Realme 8 5G will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery and weigh around 185 grams, which is in line with the Realme V13 5G.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is teasing the launch of the 5G phone in India as well. But the India launch date of the Realme 8 5G hasn’t been revealed yet.

Currently, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro 4G models are available in India with a price starting at Rs 14,999. The price of the Pro model starts at Rs 17,999.