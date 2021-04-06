Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G India launch imminent, renders reveal similar design

Realme 8 series, the Chinese OEM’s latest mid-range phones arrived in India last month. While the company announced two devices under its new lineup, Realme now seems to be in a rush to add another set of devices to the Realme 8 lineup. Also Read - Top upcoming 5G mobile phones launching in India in April 2021: Mi 11 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy M42, and more

While the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro came with significant internal upgrades over their predecessor, Realme didn't integrate 5G support to the series. The new batch will have support for 5G technology as Realme cited that Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G is coming soon to India.

In response to a query from a Twitter user, the company's realme India support stated its plan to bring the 5G supported devices to soon.

“Hey, we have expanded for our 4G masses with the realme 8 series. Although, realme being the democratizer of 5G smartphones we have already planned realme 8 5G and 8 Pro 5G coming soon. Stay tuned to our social media handles to know more about the same,” realme India support page cites.

With 5G technology yet to turn into a reality in the country, Realme’s initiative to bring both 4G and 5G ready devices is a nice take to attract its user-base. That said, the purported Realme 8 5G with model number Realme RMX3241 was recently certified by BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) and US’ FCC. As per reports, the device is listed on the Peruvian MTC certification as well.

The listing revealed a few renders of the supposed Realme 8 5G with Dare to Leap inscription in holographic tint and quad-camera setup in a squared camera module. As per the FCC listing, the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery and run realme UI 2.0 based Android 11. The phone is expected to carry a MediaTek 700 5G mobile platform. Details about the Realme 8 Pro 5G aren’t available yet.

To recall, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro made their debut in India on March 29. The highlight of the new Realme 8 series was the huge 108-megapixel camera sensor on the Realme 8 Pro. While the Pro variant came with a Snapdragon 720G SoC, the standard model equipped a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Both the devices sport a punch-hole cutout 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, Android 11 OS, up to 8GB of RAM. The Realme 8 comes for a starting price of Rs 14,999, while the Realme 8 Pro costs Rs 17,999 for the base model.