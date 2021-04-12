Realme 8 5G launch date is set for April 21, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has already announced. Ahead of the official launch, a teaser video has been posted on Realme Thailand’s Facebook page that gives us a glimpse of what the upcoming phone will look like. Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

The most noticeable change is perhaps the 'Dare to leap' branding is missing on the Realme 8 5G. Realme 8 series comes with a prominent 'Dare to leap' branding on the back cover. The rest of the device looks similar. It gets a gradient back design and a square rear camera module.

Realme 8 5G will be the 5G variant of the Realme 8 series that made its debut in India last month with 4G LTE. Apart from the 5G support, the specifications are expected to remain similar with a few changes here and there.

As for the India launch, the Realme 8 5G series could be announced on April 22, which is just a day after the Thailand launch. Realme 8 5G series could include two smartphones, just like the Realme 8 series – the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 5G Pro. However, there is no official confirmation as of now and we suggest you to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Realme 8 5G was also spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench with model number RMX3241. Apart from this, the smartphone has already received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and it appeared on the FCC certifications site as well.

Realme 8 5G is expected to be powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. Of course, there could be more RAM variants at the time of launch.

Further, the smartphone could run Android 11 out of the box along with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 skin. Realme 8 5G scored 570 in single-core performance on Geekbench and 1766 in multi-core performance, respectively.