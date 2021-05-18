comscore Realme 8 5G vs Micromax In 1 - Compare Price, Specs, RAM | BGR.in
Realme 8 5G vs Micromax In 1 - Head to Head Comparison of Display Resolution, RAM, Processor, Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Micromax In 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499. Check Out Price Comparison at BGR.in.

  Published: May 18, 2021 4:27 PM IST
Realme 8 5G

The Realme 8 5G as the most affordable 5G smartphone in India only supports four 5G bands, namely n1/n28/n41/n78. The popular N78 band is supported, which should be a relief for most consumers.

Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 1 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Micromax In 1. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Realme and Oppo Smartphones with Price in India, Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Battery Performance, and Full Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 1 is 6.67-inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Micromax In 1 has a screen resolution of 1,080x,2,400 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Latest Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Battery Performance, Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Micromax In 1 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Micromax In 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Here's The Latest Comparison of Realme and Motorola Smartphone with Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1 has a 48MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Micromax In 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Micromax In 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80.

  Published Date: May 18, 2021 4:27 PM IST

