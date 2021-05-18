The Realme 8 5G sports a triple camera setup on the back, which consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel black and white portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor for taking video calls and selfies. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G10 Power smartphone The Motorola Moto G10 Power is priced starting at 9999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G10 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G10 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G10 Power is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G10 Power of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power has a 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G10 Power has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G10 Power of 6000 mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G10 Power runs on Android 11