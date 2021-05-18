Key features of the new Realme 8 5G include a 90Hz 6.5-inch full HD+ display, 5G support, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48-megapixel triple camera setup and up to 8GB of RAM. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11