Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G60.

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G60 is 6.78 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.