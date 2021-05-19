comscore Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Compare Price, Specs, RAM, Display | BGR.in
Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999. Check Out Price Comparison at BGR.in.

  • Published: May 19, 2021 3:14 PM IST
Nokia 3.4

Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 3.4 smartphone The Nokia 3.4 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Nokia 3.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Nokia 3.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F62 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Battery, Display, RAM, Processor, Full Specifications, Price in India, and Many Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Nokia 3.4 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 3.4 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 3.4 has a 13MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 3.4 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 3.4 of 4,000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 3.4 runs on Android 10

Best Sellers