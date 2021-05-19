Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Nokia also launched its Nokia 5.4 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Nokia 5.4. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Nokia 5.4 is 6.39-inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a screen resolution of 720×1,560 pixels.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.