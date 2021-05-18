Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Oppo F19 Pro. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Latest Comparison of Display, RAM, Processor, Battery Performance, Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.