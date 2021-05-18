Realme 8 5G is the latest budget phone to come with 5G connectivity in India. It starts at Rs 14999.

Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Realme and Oppo Smartphones with Price in India, Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Battery Performance, and Full Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Motorola Moto G10 Power - Here's The Latest Comparison of Realme and Motorola Smartphone with Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Motorola Moto G30 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Display, RAM, Battery, Camera Features, and Many Other Specifications

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 4310 mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.