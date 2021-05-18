Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Poco also launched its POCO X3 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and POCO X3 Pro. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F12 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera Features, Processor, and Battery Performance

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of POCO X3 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the POCO X3 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860.