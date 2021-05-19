Intro-Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7 Pro smartphone The Realme 7 Pro is priced starting at 19999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Realme 7 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 7 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme 7 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 7 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 7 Pro has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 7 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10