Realme 8 5G is the latest budget phone to come with 5G connectivity in India. It starts at Rs 14999.

Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 7I smartphone The Realme 7I is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Realme 7I across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 7I features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD +.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 7I features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme 7I is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 7I of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 7I has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 7I has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 7I of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 7I runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10