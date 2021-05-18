Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 smartphone The Realme 8 is priced starting at 14999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19 second wave

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme 8 features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 features a MediaTek Helio G95

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11