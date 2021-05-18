Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme 8 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro. Also Read - Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19 second wave

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G.