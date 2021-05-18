Realme 8 5G new model has launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GBof internal storage. The phone comes with price tag of Rs 13,999 and is now the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India on May 18. The Realme smartphone comes in two more variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

We have compared Realme 8 5G alongside the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro, and Realme 8 Also Read - Redmi, Mi smartphones get extended warranty due to COVID-19 second wave

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch. The screen of Realme 8 is 6.4 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. The Realme 8 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 - Check Out Latest Comparison of RAM, Display Resolution, Processor, Battery Performance, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999. Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Realme 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, RAM, Battery Performance, and Full Specifications

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. The Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 Pro of 4500mAh. The Realme 8 has battery capacity of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. The Realme 8 is powered by MediaTek Helio G95.