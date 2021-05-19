Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Google's foldable Pixel might see the light of the day soon, hints Android 12 beta

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10