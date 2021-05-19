Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 30A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30A. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 30A is 6.5 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a screen resolution of 720*1600. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Realme Narzo 30A is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Realme Narzo 30A of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 8999. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A has a 13MP+monochrome portrait sensor camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30A has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30A of 6000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A runs on realme UI Based on Android 10. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Realme Narzo 30A is powered by Helio G85 Gaming Processor.