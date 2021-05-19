Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A12 is priced starting at 12999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy A12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A12 features a MediaTek Helio P35 Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5