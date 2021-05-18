Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F12 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F12 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy F12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Snapdragon 778G launches for premium Android smartphones with support for 144Hz display

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a 6.50-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1600. Also Read - Xiaomi slowly starts rolling out MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 10 Youth Edition

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F12 features a Samsung Exynos 850 Also Read - CoWIN to be made available in Hindi and 14 regional languages: Here are the details

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy F12 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 has a 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F12 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F12 of 6000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F12 runs on Android 11