Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.