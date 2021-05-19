Realme 8 5G runs Realme UI 2.0 on top of Google's latest Android 11 operating system. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with support for 18W fast charging, which in 2021 seems a lot sluggish. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max - Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Display, RAM, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+). Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy M22 Geekbench listing reveals key details

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999. Also Read - Google's foldable Pixel might see the light of the day soon, hints Android 12 beta

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.