The Realme 8 5G as the most affordable 5G smartphone in India only supports four 5G bands, namely n1/n28/n41/n78. The popular N78 band is supported, which should be a relief for most consumers.

Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is priced starting at 11999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a 6.43 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 48MP+2MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11