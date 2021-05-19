Realme 8 5G new model has launched in India with 4GB RAM and 64GBof internal storage. The phone comes with price tag of Rs 13,999 and is now the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. The phone will go on sale for the first time in India on May 18. The Realme smartphone comes in two more variants: 4GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB storage at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

Realme launched Realme 8 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Android 12 beta withdrawn as users faced bricking issues

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 5G is 6.5 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is 6.67 inch. The Realme 8 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 3.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 15999. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Nokia 5.4 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro of 5020mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G.