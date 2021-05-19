Realme has launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone priced starting at 13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A22 4G, Galaxy M22 Geekbench listing reveals key details

Display and Design-The Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme 8 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Battery Performance, Display Resolution, Price in India, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Also Read - Google's foldable Pixel might see the light of the day soon, hints Android 12 beta

Price-The price range of Realme 8 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is based on their different variants. Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999, whereas Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a 108MP+5MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 5G is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max of 5020mAh. The Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11