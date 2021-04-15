Realme 8 5G is launching in India soon, the company has confirmed in a new teaser on the e-commerce site Flipkart. The exact launch date is not mentioned as of now but it is speculated to be April 22, 2021. Realme 8 5G is set to make its debut in Thailand a day earlier on April 21. Also Read - Realme 8 5G teaser video reveals design ahead of April 21 launch

As per a dedicated teaser page on Flipkart, the Realme 5G smartphone is “Coming Soon.” It also lists the 5G smartphones that Realme has announced in India so far including X50 Pro, X7 Pro, X7, and Narzo 30 Pro. Also Read - Realme 8 5G to go official this month: This is when the 5G smartphone will launch

Meanwhile, Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to reveal that Realme will be the first brand to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor in its upcoming phone. The processor will be seen on the upcoming Realme 8 5G. Also Read - Realme 8 5G, Realme 8 Pro 5G India launch imminent, renders reveal similar design

Realme 8 5G teaser on Flipkart: What we know so far

Realme 8 5G will launch in Thailand on April 21, 2021. Ahead of the official debut, Realme has posted several teaser images on its Facebook page, giving us a good look at the device.

Realme 8 5G has also been spotted on Google Play Console (via tipster Mukul Sharma), revealing key specifications. The specifications of the smartphone were also revealed on benchmarking site Geekbench where it was listed with model number RMX3241.

Realme 8 5G has already received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification and it appeared on the FCC certifications site as well.

Another first from #realme! We will be the first brand in India to offer the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor in our upcoming smartphone! Can you guess which one will it be? pic.twitter.com/aH6xm8khcX — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) April 14, 2021

As per the official Realme teaser, the smartphone will be available in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. Further, Realme 8 5G will weigh around 185 grams and has a thickness of just 8.5mm, as per the company.

Realme 8 5G will sport a rectangular rear camera module that will include four camera lenses. The primary rear camera is said to be a 48-megapixel one. Interestingly, the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding, which is prominently placed on the back cover of the Realme 8 series, seems to be missing from its 5G counterpart.

The company has already confirmed that Realme 8 5G will be powered MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could run Android 11 out of the box along with the company’s Realme UI 2.0 skin. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.