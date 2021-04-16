Realme 8 5G gets a launch date in India. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed to officially launch the Realme 8 5G in the country on April 22 via a virtual launch event. The online-only launch event will begin at 12:30on the slated date. Also Read - Realme Q3 price and some key specifications leak ahead of imminent launch

You will be able to watch the Realme 8 5G launch event on the company’s YouTube and social media channel. The livestream hasn’t been released yet. Interestingly, the Realme 8 5G smartphone is the first phone to be powered by MediaTek 700 5G SoC, announced earlier this week. At the time of announcement, the chipmaker revealed that the Dimensity 70 chip will be first seen in a Realme phone. The name wasn’t revealed back then, but now we have a name. Also Read - Smartphone brands could suffer 5 mn shipment loss due to lockdown: Report

Ahead of the official launch, a lot have been revealed about the upcoming Reame 5G smartphone. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know about the Realme 8 5G so far. Also Read - Most affordable smartphones with telephoto camera to buy in April 2021: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Samsung Galaxy A72, and more

Realme 8 5G: A look at all we know

-One of the key highlights of the upcoming Realme smartphone is the 5G support.

-Another big highlight of the Realme 8 5G is its chipset. As far as the hardware is concerned, the Realme 8 5G has been confirmed to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which the company announced only recently.

-The smartphone is expected to come packed with a 6.5-inch punch hole display with a 90hz screen refresh rate.

-It is expected to be backed by a 5000mAh battery paired with fast charging support in the box. It is said to include an 18W fast charging support.

-The upcoming Realme smartphone is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that the phone will use an LCD panel instead of AMOLED. The Realme 8 4G comes with AMOLED panel.

– The Realme 8 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G for global markets. This hints that the Realme phone could come with a 48-megapixel triple rear cameras including 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

-For selfies, the phone is expected to pack an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Currently, there are no details as far as the pricing of the Realme 8 5G is concerned. The 4G model of the phone is available at a starting price of Rs 14,999. The 5G model is definitely tipped to be slightly on the expensive side.