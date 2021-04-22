Realme 8 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Realme 8 5G has finally launched in India with different specifications from the vanilla 4G version. The device features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 48-megapixel triple camera setup and 5G connectivity. Apart from the new budget 5G smartphone, the company also launched its Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant in the country. Also Read - Realme 8 5G launches in global market with price around Rs 24,000, India launch today

Realme 8 5G: Price in India

Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It will be made available in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options starting April 28. The device will be sold in the country via Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores.

Realme 8 5G: Specifications

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Dragontrail glass protection on top. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with the ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, which is comparatively slower compared to Realme 8’s 30W fast charging. For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and facial recognition.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the device features a 16-megapixel sensor to take selfies.