Since virtual RAM is becoming a trend people might eventually crave, Realme (among various smartphone makers) has decided on including the feature on more smartphones. The result is that the Realme 8 is also getting it. The company is releasing the August update for the smartphone, which includes the option to expand RAM, among other improvements and fixes.

The update, version RMX3085_11.A.19 is being rolled out for users in India in stages. It will eventually reach more users once there's no sign of critical bugs.

Realme 8 gets new update in India

With this, the Realme 8 will come with a 2GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion option. This will allow people to get more RAM by simply taking some part of the internal storage. The ability will help the device multitask better, run games smoothly, and make the phone faster. Although, the storage will decrease.

Apart from this, the update optimises the phone’s system performance and improves stability. It introduces a few fixes too. It will fix the issue of the disappearance of the scroll bar in the File Manager.

There’s a fix for the issue that causes the display to flicker when it is rotated to view photos taken with the screen locked. It also fixes the issue wherein the photos received from third-party apps couldn’t be edited. Additionally, the Realme 8 gets the July 2021 Android Security patch.

The Realme 8 is another phone by the company that got the virtual RAM option after the Narzo 30 5G, the Realme 8 5G, and the Realme X7 Max 5G. If you are wondering whether or not the Realme 8 Pro will get it, you will be happy to know that it will. However, a timeline for this still remains unknown.

To recall, the Realme 8 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chip. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras (64MP, 8MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, runs Realme UI based on Android 11, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more.