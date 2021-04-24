Realm 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour option will go on sale in India on April 26, the company has confirmed. To recall, Realme 8 Pro was launched alongside the Realme 8 in India earlier this year. Also Read - Realme 8 5G in pics: A look at the cheapest 5G smartphone in India

Realme 8 Pro was unveiled in colour options of Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow. Of the three colour options, Realme said that Illuminating Yellow will be available at a later date, while the other two colour options went on sale right after launch.

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow price in India, Flipkart sale date

Realme finally announced at the Realme 8 5G launch in India earlier this week that the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour option will go on sale on April 26 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Realme India website and retail stores.

Realme 8 Pro is priced starting at Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 19,999.

Realme 8 Pro specifications and features

Realme 8 Pro sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC with up to 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

A 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup is among the key features of Realme 8 Pro. In addition to the 108-megapixel rear camera sensor, the quad-camera setup includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W sensor.

Among camera features include Tilt-shift mode for time-lapse videos at 10x playback time, Super Nightscape, Starry mode, Portrait mode, macro mode, Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Recognition, AI Beauty, and more. The front camera is a 16-megapixel one.

The smartphone is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 50W SuperDart Charge. It runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. In addition, the Realme 8 Pro comes with an Ultra-fast in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, Hi-Res audio, and more.