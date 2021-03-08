Realme 8 series is set to launch in India soon with Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. The company has already confirmed that the Realme 8 Pro will come with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, which will be its key highlight. Also Read - Realme Buds Air 2 Review: ANC is the cherry on top of overall good audio

Now, Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme in India and Europe, has taken to Twitter to reveal the Realme 8 Pro in full glory. In the image, Sheth can be seen holding what looks like the Realme 8 Pro. The photo reveals the back cover, which will come with 'Dare to Leap' branding.

Realme 8 Pro revealed in new photo

Realme 8 Pro will sport a squarish back camera module that will hold four camera lenses along with an LED flash unit. The phone seems to get a gradient finish. The 'Dare to Leap'brading runs from bottom to the top along the right side of the back cover.

“I hear you #realmeFans and I am all set to take the next Leap for you! It is always exhilarating when you Dare yourself to take challenges. Can you guess what have I designed on ground for you while drifting to Infinity? #DareToLeap #InfiniteLeapWith8,” Sheth said in a tweet.

However, this is not the first time the company has revealed the upcoming Realme 8 series smartphone. Prior to this, the company posted a retail box of Realme 8, which confirmed quite a few specifications of the device along with the Realme 8 Pro smartphone beside it. So far, the company has only given us a look at the back cover. It remains to be seen how the front of the device will look like.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8 India launch date (Expected)

Realme has not revealed at an official launch date for the Realme 8 series in India, though it has posted quite a few teasers on Twitter, which hints at an imminent launch. It is likely that the Realme 8 series will make its debut by the end of March.

Realme 8 Pro, Realme 8: Specifications and features we know so far

As far as official details are concerned, the company has only given out a 108-megapixel camera sensor for Realme 8 Pro, which will be a first on any Realme smartphone. Of course, camera is supposed to be a big feature of the Realme 8 series, a feature that rival Xiaomi Redmi 10 Pro Max already offers.

Unofficially, Realme 8 Pro will get a 4,5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging technology and this was spotted in an FCC certification document. The phone was listed with model number RMX3081, which is expected to be 4G variant of Realme 8 Pro.

More details that the listing reveals include Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 operating system.

As for Realme 8, a retail box shared by the company confirms the phone will come with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Just like the Pro variant, the Realme 8 will also sport a quad rear camera setup, though with a 64-megapixel main lens. The device will be powered by a Helio G95 processor. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 30W Dart charge technology.