Realme 8 Pro has been revealed in an unboxing video ahead of the official India launch on March 24. Tech Spurt has put out an early unboxing and camera test video on his YouTube channel in which he gives us a look at what’s inside the Realme 8 Pro’s box and a first look at the device itself. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones in India in March 2021: OnePlus 9, Realme 8, Poco X3 Pro, Micromax In 1, and more

Realme 8 Pro will come in a yellow box, the contents of which will be the Realme 8 Pro smartphone, a clear silicone case, a SIM ejector tool, a 65W SuperDartcharger, and a USB Type-A to Type-C cable. Though this is not the first time Realme 8 Pro’s first look has been leaked. Realme India chief Madhav Sheth has several times posted teaser images of the device on Twitter. Also Read - Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro pre-order begins in India: How to pre-book the Redmi Note 10 rival

Realme 8 Pro unboxing video: What does it reveal?

Realme 8 Pro will get a punch-hole display where the hole-punch will be placed on the top left of the screen. The bezels on the sides are extremely thin, though a slight chin is noticeable. The video showcases the Realme 8 Pro in the Infinite Black colour option, though an infinite Blue colour is also expected to launch as well. Also Read - Realme's 108MP camera smartphone confirmed to debut on March 24

Realme 8 Pro sports a polycarbonate back cover with a textured surface, though the ‘Dare to Leap’ branding is in a glossy finish. A square camera module that holds four camera lenses is placed on the top left. Realme has already confirmed that Realme 8 Pro will get a 108-megapixel main rear camera sensor. The phone also sports a 3.5mm headset jack.

In terms of OS, Realme 8 Pro will run the company’s Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. The UI can be customised from the Personalisation sections where there are options to change icon style, app layout, font and display size as well as fingerprint styles. Further, the Always-On display can be customised as well to what the user wants to see including date, notifications, battery.

Realme 8, Realme 8 Pro India launch set for March 24

Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 will launch in India on March 24, the company has already confirmed. During the Realme Infinity Sale, which is live on the company’s website, the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro can be pre-booked. The sale will go on until March 22. Those interested will need to make an advanced payment of Rs 1,080 to pre-book the devices.