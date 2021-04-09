Realme launched Realme 8 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In 1 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 Pro and Micromax In 1. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In 1 is 6.67-inch. The Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Micromax In 1 has a screen resolution of 1,080x,2,400 pixels. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M12 - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Display, and Many Other Specifications

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Micromax In 1 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Micromax In 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series with up to Rs 10,000 cashback, exchange bonus: How to get

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In 1 has a 48MP + 2MP Depth + 2MP Macro camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In 1 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Micromax In 1 runs on Android 10. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, whereas the Micromax In 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80.