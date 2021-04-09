Motorola Moto G30 is available for purchase at Rs 10,999 from Flipkart. The price is for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. The colour options available for Moto G30 are Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky. The first sale of Moto G30 was held on March 17. Launch offers include a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI.

Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G30 smartphone The Motorola Moto G30 is priced starting at 10999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Motorola Moto G30 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia 5.4 - Compare Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G30 features a 6.51 inch with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 Pixels. Also Read - Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Asus ROG Phone 5 competitor with multiple trigger keys, 18GB RAM launched

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G30 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A12 - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Motorola Moto G30 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Motorola Moto G30 of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G30 has 13MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G30 of 5000 mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G30 runs on Android 11