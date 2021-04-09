Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Nokia also launched the Nokia 5.4 smartphone The Nokia 5.4 is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Nokia 5.4 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Jio, Vodafone, Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check the full list

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch with a screen resolution of 720×1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Nokia 5.4 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Nokia 5.4 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Nokia 5.4 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Nokia 5.4 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Nokia 5.4 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Nokia 5.4 of 4,000mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10