Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 Pro smartphone The Oppo F19 Pro is priced starting at 21490 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 Pro features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro features a MediaTek Helio P95

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11