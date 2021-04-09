Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G smartphone The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is priced starting at 25990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Nokia 5.4 - Compare Camera, Display, RAM, Processor, Price in India, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a 6.43″ Inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 4310 mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11