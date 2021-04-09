Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO X3 Pro smartphone The POCO X3 Pro is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and POCO X3 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Realme 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M12 - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Battery, Display, and Many Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series with up to Rs 10,000 cashback, exchange bonus: How to get

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11