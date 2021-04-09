Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 smartphone The Realme 8 is priced starting at 14999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Kari and The Lost Shrines game Review: A game you can play once

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme 8 features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 features a MediaTek Helio G95

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Realme 8 of 4GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 14999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11