Realme has launched the Realme 8 Pro smartphone priced starting at 17999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone The Realme Narzo 30 Pro is priced starting at 16999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Realme 8 Pro and Realme Narzo 30 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400. Meanwhile the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Realme 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 30 Pro features a Dimensity 800U 5G

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Realme Narzo 30 Pro is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 16999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 30 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 30 Pro of 5000mAh. The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Realme Narzo 30 Pro runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10