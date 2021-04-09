Realme launched Realme 8 Pro which is packed with new features and specifications. Realme 8 Pro comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy A12 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A12. Also Read - Jio, Vodafone, Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check the full list

Display and Design-The screen of Realme 8 Pro is 6.4 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy A12 is 6.5 inch. The Realme 8 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2400, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A12 is based on their different variants. Realme 8 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A12 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 12999.

Camera -The Realme 8 Pro has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 has a 48.0 MP + 5.0 MP + 2.0 MP + 2.0 MP camera. On the front the Realme 8 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A12 has 8.0 MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Realme 8 Pro is powered by 4500mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A12 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Realme 8 Pro runs on realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 runs on Android 10 based on One UI Core 2.5. The Realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A12 is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.